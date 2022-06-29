Jonathan Helsham

Memorial services for Jonathan “Johnny” Tautua Helsham, 14, of Harker Heights, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Johnny died June 15, 2022. He was born on Nov. 28, 2007, to Nate and Julie Helsham, in Temple.
Johnny was known as a person of integrity, kindness, respect and compassion. He loved the simple things in life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Johnny started playing football with the Killeen-Cove Chiefs at the young age of 6 until he aged out at 12 years old and started playing football for Union Grove Middle School.
Throughout his journey, he has met many coaches, teachers, and friends who have become precious family to him.
Johnny has touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his hanai sisters Sirena, Penina and Kiana Duenas; godparents Marcel and April Gresko and godbrother Joshua; paternal grandparents, Tualua and Margaret Ma’ae; Aunties Chena and Brandie Ma’ae, uncle Tony Vargas, uncle and aunt Daniel and Sepi Ross, uncle and aunt Gabe and Jacinta Ma’ae, and uncle and aunt Wynn and Jennifer Adams.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Helsham family may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
