Celebration of life for Joni Kelly, of Nolanville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Kelly died Aug. 14, 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 104F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: August 27, 2023 @ 12:19 pm
Celebration of life for Joni Kelly, of Nolanville, will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Kelly died Aug. 14, 2023.
She was born Aug. 2, 1955, in Southern California.
Though Southern California was Joni’s birthplace, Texas was truly her heart’s home. Joni always claimed she “got here as soon as she could” and spent over 40 years of her life loving being a part of the Lone Star State. It was here in Central Texas that she raised her three beautiful children, built a comfortable career for herself as a massage therapist, and perfected her hobbies of paper crafting and crochet.
To say she touched the hearts of many is an understatement. Her kindness broke the barriers of time and distance. Whether it had been months or even decades since she last talked to someone, her joyful smile and light heart were sure to leave a lasting impression. Especially her loud and pure laugh that will echo in her family’s minds and hearts for years to come.
Days before she went home to Heaven, she asked “Where does a rainbow go when it’s been bad?” After a brief pause, Joni broke out into a sly grin and exclaimed “Prism!” Followed by another happy belly laugh as the room filled with the chorus of exasperated groans. She was the queen of mom jokes.
Ms. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Genevieve “Mama Jean”; her beloved aunts Louise and Victoria; her prankster uncles Edward and Mitchell; and her grandparents Abraham and Nellie.
She is survived by her children Cory, Adrianna, and Natalie; her grandchildren Nathaniel, Zachariah, Gwendalyn, Ethan, and Clark; and her great-grandchildren Carolina and Everly.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations either go towards after life expenses or to one of Joni’s favorite ministries: Hope Pregnancy Center in Killeen.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.