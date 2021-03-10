A memorial service for JoRene Morris, 84, will be at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Morris died Dec. 25, 2020.
She was born Sept. 24, 1936, to Joseph and Irene Schneider, in New Braunfels.
She married Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas L. “Doug” Morris, her husband of 63 years, in 1956 and together they traveled the globe on many an adventure. They finally moved to Killeen, in 1973, whereupon “Granny” and “Papa” settled down and raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; though they never lost their love of adventure and continued to travel in the company of their family and friends.
JoRene’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Lee Morris of Killeen; her sons, Wayne Morris and Jeanne Portch of Richland, Washington; Donald and Lisa Morris of Keller; and Gregory and Lucy Morris of Fort Worth; her grandchildren, Victoria and Jarrett Sheedy of Fort Worth; John and Amy Morris of Front Royal, Va.; and Michele and Matt Skladzien of Fort Worth; and Alex Dunning, Anjelina Dunning, and Brandon Dunning of Fort Worth; and her great-grandchildren, Gwenivere Morris and Tristan Morris.
JoRene is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Doretta Alvina Schneider; her father, Joseph Adolph Emil Schneider; and her brother, Joseph Eugene Schneider.
Flowers and condolences may be sent to the funeral home.
