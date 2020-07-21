Funeral services for Jorge Alberto Loya, 75, of Harker Heights, will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Mr. Loya was born May 3, 1945, in Los Angeles, Ca. to the late Manuel T. and Margaret Alba Loya.
He was raised in the Los Angeles area until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He served his country faithfully and honorably until his retirement in 1988, obtaining the rank of senior master sergeant.
After retirement, he bought a farm in Missouri, where he lived until moving to the Killeen area six years ago to be near his family. Also after his military career, he worked as a government contractor with McDonnell Douglas in Saudi Arbia for many years.
Mr. Loya had many outside interests but primarily loved to cook for family and friends, and had amazing culinary arts, which was evidenced by the large cookouts he would host while being the leader of the VFW post in Missouri. He also enjoyed fishing and had an automotive paint and body shop and woodshop, which provided further enjoyment and relaxation for him. Mr. Loya loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Lori Riley and her husband Kenneth, and Julie Weatherford and her husband Terry; his sisters, Julie McCormack and Virginia Jacklin; and his grandchildren, Brett and Wade Weatherford, Richard Deggs, Crystal Richardson-Riley and Dakota Riley.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
