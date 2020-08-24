Funeral mass services for José Alberto Méndez-Velázquez, 55, of Harker Heights will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Méndez-Velázquez died Aug. 14, 2020.
He was born Dec. 16, 1964 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Visitation is at 6 p.m. today with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
