JOSE ANTONIO HERNANDEZ
Funeral services are pending with Crawford Bowers Funeral Home for Jose Antonio Hernandez who died unexpectedly in San Jose, CA on July 18th, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Sr. (who died in 2020), his brother Ricky and his nephew Logan.
Survivors include his mother Ada, his brother Robert Jr. his sister-in-law Brenda, his daughters Carmen, Victoria, Gayle; his step-daughter Elizabeth; his wife Nolvia, and numerous grandchildren.
He retired from the Coast Guard, then worked in Silicone Valley, CA, then decided to move back to Texas.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycles very much. And he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
