JOSE “CAESAR” LUIS CARCANO III
Jose "Caesar" Luis Carcano III of Killeen, TX unexpectedly passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Caesar was a passionate, bright, clever, funny, and sweet person with an infectious smile and an amazing laugh. Caesar never met a stranger and was working towards earning his college degree so he could be a psychiatric social worker and help other people. He was born March 12, 1989, in Bremerhaven, Germany, and grew up in Killeen, TX later moving to Gatesville, TX where he graduated from Gatesville High School and played the french horn. Caesar enjoyed learning, reading, the news, consumer reports, volunteering, and studying philosophy and stoicism. He loves bright colors and rainbows and believed they are a sign of good fortune. He enjoyed silly cats, pocket watches, and firmly believed in moving forward with love and said "You get somewhere better, ya fall back down. Rinse, repeat."
Caesar is survived by many family members and friends who love him deeply, his father Jose Carcano Jr., his mother Sherri (Heeres) and stepfather Paul Wheeler, his sister Clover Darling and his nieces Karina and Gwennie whom he adored and who adored him, his nephew Colby whom he delighted in talking with regularly, his grandparents Joanne (Potts) and George Chisenall, and Maria Carcano (Rodriguez), his aunt Jennifer Heeres and cousin Rosie, and his cats Caesar, Nero, and PooPoo.
Caesar was preceded in death by his grandfather Jose Carcano Sr. and mimi Charlotte Markum.
Keeping with his desire to improve this space we share, a green burial and service will be provided at Eloise Woods Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Caesar's name to Austin Humane Society at bit.ly/AHStribute
Caesar loves you!
"I keep reminding myself of my stoicism. "Bear this moment, just this moment" I don't remember who. It's kinda helping." – Caesar 02/12/2020
