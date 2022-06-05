Jose “Joe” Isabel Reyna
Jose “Joe” Isabel Reyna, 72, passed away on Thursday May 26, 2022. He was born in Port Isabel, Texas on March 31, 1949 but has been a long time resident of Killeen, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha Reyna, his five children, 11 grandchildren, 6 Great-grandchildren, and 5 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on June 11, 2022 at 10:00am at Harper-Talasek. For more information visit https://killeen.harpertalasek.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.