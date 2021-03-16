Jose Mendoza

Funeral services for Jose G. Mendoza, 89, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Mendoza died Feb. 27, 2021, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
He was born April 22, 1931, in Donna.
He was known to his loved ones as “Popo”.
Jose served honorably for 25 years in the U.S. Army and later 30 years with the Civil Service until his retirement.
Having an active role in both the Korean and Vietnamese War, Jose earned the Bronze Star along with many other honors and recognitions.
He served with integrity, selflessness, loyalty, and most of all, courage. A highly disciplined soldier, and an even better human being.
He was a very hardworking man who lived by the words “I’m not living unless I’m moving”, he found much comfort caring for the yard.
On most days you could find him at a Bingo Hall as he loved to play.
Aside from being a family-oriented man, Jose also loved to help the lives of others. A real humanitarian, he always tried to put others before him.
He was a father to many who worked to instill a sense of responsibility, compassion, strength, and dependability. Jose possessed all of that and more.
“Ganas, you have to have Ganas” as he would often say.
There was another side to Jose as well. He was a lovable prankster who enjoyed to laugh and joke.
Jose will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was immensely loved; a constant source of light and happiness to all those around him.
And just like a breath of vapor, it was there, and then it was gone like his life. Always loved and remembered forever.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and younger son.
Survivors include his wife, Elida; son, Oscar (Terry); daughter, Melinda; grandsons, Dustin, Devin, Joey; granddaughter, Angela (Waseem); great-grandchildren, Adela (Kevin); Mansour; Tasneem; Ahmad; Asiyah; and great-great-grandchild Achilles.
A visitation will be at 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.