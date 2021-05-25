Services for Jose Mungia DeLeon, 79, of Temple, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple. Burial will follow in procession to Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. DeLeon died on May 23, 2021, at his residence
He was born on Aug. 7, 1941, to Jose DeLeon and Isabel Mungia in Yorktown.
