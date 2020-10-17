Funeral mass for Jose Estayo Sion, 79, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Sion died Oct. 13, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Dec. 9, 1940, in the Philippines.
Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
