A Funeral Mass for Josef Benacan, 97, of Harker Heights will be held at 9 a.m Tuesday at St Pauls Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Benacan died Sept. 4, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born Feb. 4, 1924, in Ctyrkoly, Czechoslovaka.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen.
