Joseph Andrew Fowler
3/27/1935 – 1/5/2021
Rev Dr Andy Fowler, 85, passed away on January 5, 2021. He was born in Temple, TX to Dr Joe and Mrs Thelma Fowler on March 27, 1935. He graduated from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX with a BA (1957) double major in English and History. He received his BD (1963), STM (1964) and DMin (1976) from Perkins School of Theology, SMU.
Andy was a spiritual inspiration for countless peers, friends and his family. His missionary appointments over 30 years in Malaysia, primarily with the Iban Methodist Church, were driven by love and dedication in tribute to the intentions of his own parents who were thwarted from their plans for missionary work in Africa by the depression.
He believed he was called by the Christ to serve and so he did not view his career as a series of jobs or “work” but as appointments of service: Teacher - Methodist Secondary School, Sibu, Sarawak (1957); Principal - Methodist Primary School, Kapit, Sarawak; Supply Pastor – Batang Rejang Circuit of the Sarawak Annual Conference (1959); Associate Pastor – Grace Methodist Church, Dallas (1960); District Missionary – Lower Rejang District; Terusan/Semah Circuit of the Sarawak Iban Provisional Annual Conference (1964), Associate Pastor – Sibu Iban Church (1965); Dorm Supervisor – Methodist Boys’ Hostel, Kapit; Chaplain – Christ Hospital, Kapit; Pastor – Kapit Iban Methodist Church (1972); Principal – Methodist Theological School, Sibu (1976); Lecturer – Seminari Theoloji Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (1979); Vice-Principal – Seminari Theoloji Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (1982); Mission Interpreter in Residence, World Division missionary (1985); Peace with Justice Educator, North Texas & Central Texas Annual Conferences (1987); Acting Executive Secretary, Church Development and Renewal, World Division, General Board of Global Ministries (1988); Pastor – Rising Star(1989), Moody/Moody Leon (1991), Lakeshore Waco (1995); Conference Secretary, Board of Global Ministries Central Texas Conference (1992)
Calm amidst all storms, constant in love, kind in communication and so caring all the time. He was a true servant leader, a peacemaker yet a warrior for social justice; an academician with a deep belief that education can take you anywhere. He loved to write even though he was not that great at spelling (so he said), he had a beautiful voice you only heard when he sang hymns, and he told lots of eye-rolling dad jokes. He served God all his life and he and his beloved wife Monina Fowler had the sweetest love for each other. Having celebrated 60 years of marriage, he is survived by Monina and their children Marianina (Scott) and Joseph (Monica), grandchildren Mercedes (Jon), Alexandria, Enrique, Samuel and Jane and great-grandchildren Aiden, Immanuel and Theodore.
