Private graveside services for retired Cheif Warrant Officer 4 Joseph Anthony Beckham, 79, of Copperas Cove will be held in the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery where he will receive Full Military Honors for his Service To Our Country.
Mr. Backham died January 28, 2023.
Mr. Beckham is survived by his wife Pam, daughter; Tracy and husband Gary, grandson; James and spouse Keith, granddaughter; Marli and spouse Ben, Siblings, Cousins, friends and many acquaintances.
Mr. Beckham joined the US Army and proudly served from June 1961 until June 1993. As well as a part time employee for Crawford Bowers funeral home from 1998 until 2020.
The family has requested Memorial Contributions may be made to the Charity of your Choice.
