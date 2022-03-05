A mass of Christian burial for Joseph Bouchard, 86, will be held at noon Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove. A burial with military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bouchard died Feb. 27, 2022, surrounded by his family at home in Kempner.
He was born April 15, 1935, in New York City, N.Y., to the late Amedee and Evelyn Banville Bouchard.
Joseph was raised in Westport, Mass., where he developed his love for cooking as a short-order cook until he became the full-time caregiver for his mother before being drafted into the United States Army in 1956. While at Fort McClellan in Alabama, he married Rosemary Lyons in 1957. They were married nearly 40 years and had two children together, Heather R. Kattner and Joseph Anthony Bouchard. Joseph’s time in the Army spanned over 24 years, and he earned a Bronze Star for his service to his country. He also received the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. His time with the Army brought him to Texas where he settled just outside of Fort Hood. For the next 17 years, Joseph taught auto mechanics at Copperas Cove High School. As a hobby, he had a love for woodwork just as his father did. He retired from the school district in 1996 just before he lost his wife, Rosemary. In 1998, Joseph married Jeanne on his 63rd birthday and was welcomed into the LaFountain family. He and Jeanne have enjoyed the last 24 years together traveling all over the world. They have embarked on 24 cruises, visited all over Europe, and the United States. When they were not traveling, Joseph was a critical part of the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry “My Brothers House” in Copperas Cove, and he was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Joseph was also a member of the Knights of Columbus at Holy Family Catholic Church.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Amedee and Evelyn Bouchard; wife, Rosemary Bouchard; sister, Jacqueline MacGregor; son, Joseph Anthony Bouchard; and two grandsons, Sean Kattner and Isaac B. Thornton.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Jeanne Marie Bouchard; daughters, Heather Kattner and Rebecca Haston; son, Micheal Wimett; sister, Collette Thibault; brother, Robert Bouchard; six grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary to follow at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove, TX.
Joseph has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, 1001 Georgetown Rd, Copperas Cove, TX 76522, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
