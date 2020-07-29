A private service for 1st Sgt. Joseph C. Buckley, 84, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mr. Buckley died May 27, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Roosevelt, N.Y.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and loved reminiscing about Army days. He also enjoyed many happy memories with family and friends, especially in Kansas.
He spent 20-plus years in the U.S. Army, receiving many honorary awards to include the Combat Infantryman Badge. He loved to talk about his military career which included time at Fort Carson, Colo., Fort Knox, Ky., Germany, Vietnam, Fort Bliss, Thailand and his beloved Fort Hood.
Following retirement from the Army in 1980, Joe also worked for 15 years in Civil Service as an HVAC technician on Fort Hood.
Joe was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered for numerous other activities and events. He was a loving husband, son, brother and favorite uncle. Following retirement he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Mr. Buckley was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Buckley; his brothers, Edward, Richard and Harold and sister-in-law, Luise Kelly.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hilde, and one sister, Agnes Abrams, and numerous nephews, nieces and good friends.
The family would like to thank Jim and Edelgard Pearson and the people at Hospice and At Home Health Care for their care and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.
