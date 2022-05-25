Joseph Edward Lord

A funeral Mass for retired Sgt. 1st Class Joseph “Joe” Edward Lord, 70, will be held at noon on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lord died May 16, 2022, at the AdventHealth Hospital, Killeen.
He was born Aug. 7, 1951, in Pensacola, Florida, to Henry L. Lord Jr. and Melba (Brown) Lord.
Joe entered the USMC in 1969, at Parris Island, South Carolina. During his 4-year enlistment, he served at Camp Lejuene, North Carolina; Vietnam; Mediterranean; and Yorktown, Virginia.
Joe entered the U.S. Army in 1974, a year after marrying the love of his life Evelyn (Cutts) Lord. Together they traveled to Fort Rucker, Alabama; Heilbronn, FRG; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Benning, Georgia,where he was a Drill Instructor for 2 years, Pirmasens, FRG; Fort Hood, where they retired to Copperas Cove in 1990.
After retiring, he continued working with the military in Saudi Arabia, Germany and Afghanistan.
Joe was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for 26 years, where he assisted with RCIA several years and was an Eucharistic Minister for many years.
Joe was preceded in death by his grandmother Minnie Clotile (Lyons) Lord, grandfather Henry Leonard Lord Sr., father Henry Leonard Lord Jr., stepfather, Louie Coley, mother Melba (Brown) Lord Coley and brothers, Larry Lord and Henry Leonard Lord III (Ricky Baby).
Joe is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 48 years; son, Micheal Lord, wife Danielle of Bastrop, and their children: Shawna Moyer, husband Wade and their son, Liam of Grafton, West Virginia; Kelsie Lord and Sadie Lord of Bastrop; son, Timothy Lord, wife Sarah and their two children, Liana Lord and Austin Lord of San Antonio; Godchild, Amanda (Hayden) Wiedenfeld, husband Warren and their son, Hayden Wiedenfeld of Manchaca.
In lieu of flowers, Joe asked for donations to Holy Family Catholic Church, to either SVDP or the Improvement fund at: 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove, TX 76522 or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, for their new school building fund. 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen, TX. 76943 or to any organization of your choosing.
A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home with the recitation of the rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
