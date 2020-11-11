Funeral services for Joseph Edward Flynt, age 79, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove followed by interment at Smith Cemetery in Kempner.
Mr. Flynt died Oct. 26, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple.
He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia.
Joe was married to his bride, Brigitte M. Flynt, for 56 years. They were married on Dec. 30, 1964, in Germany, while Joe was stationed overseas.
Joseph Flynt proudly served his country for 23 years in the military as part of the United States Army. After retiring from the Army, Mr. Flynt earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Central Texas. This was a very proud moment in his life since he was never fond of school.
He also shared his knowledge and love for the sport of golf by sharing his many sets of clubs with anyone who wanted to learn the game he loved so dearly. His favorite quote, “Attitude is Everything,” will be worn and remembered by many. He said that his biggest pleasure in life was his family. Watching his granddaughter grow was the best one of all.
Survivors include his wife, Brigitte M. Flynt, sisters, Barbara Liazuk of Wisconsin and Marlene Webber from Collins Georgia; brother, Charles E. Flynt of Springfield, Georgia, his daughter, Lorene H. Roseberry and his granddaughter, Savannah Blevins along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.