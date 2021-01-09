Funeral services for Joseph L. Lavimoniere III will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. The committal service will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lavimoniere died Dec. 30, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1963, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Deleware.
Joe was a member of Memorial Baptist church for 22 years. His faith in God never wavered.
On Dec. 17, 1988, he was married to the love of his life, Rachael Marie Corazin, at First Baptist Church, Flomaton, Alabama. Joe and Rachael had one son, Joshua Chad Lavimoniere.
Sadly, Joshua preceded him in death and he is now reunited with his son.
His wife, Rachael will carry his legacy until they meet again.
He was also preceded in death by a younger brother, Michael Lavimoniere.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Rachael Marie Lavimoniere; parents, August and Ginger Pace; his brothers, Richard Lavimoniere and Todd Pace; and his sister, Alva Enfinger.
A visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.