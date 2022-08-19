Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.