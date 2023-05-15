A funeral service for Joseph Taitano Cepeda, 62, of Killeen will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, followed by burial with full military honors at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.
Mr. Cepeda died on May 9, 2023, at his home in Killeen.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1960 in Tamuning, Guam, to Jose A. and Aladina T. Cepeda.
He entered the U.S. Army in Guam in 1979 and served honorably for 22 years.
Joseph married Josephine Salas Cepeda on June 24, 1995, in Guam. He retired as sergeant first class in 2007 at West Point, New York.
He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend. He enjoyed playing with his grandkids and spending time with his loved ones. He traveled to several places with his wife and lived his life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Josephine Salas Cepeda; his mother, Aladina T. Cepeda; his children, Christine Cepeda of Guam, Lorie Cepeda and Jeff Cruz of Guam, Garrick Salas and Skye Jay of Texas, Nathan and Donna Salas of Texas, and Daniel and Krystal Yahr of Michigan; his siblings Terry Taitano of Hawaii, Dorothy and Joe Calvo of Guam, Esther and Ray Duenas of Guam, Carmelita and Jay Garza of Texas, Lynn and Tony Nededog of Texas, Norman and Geri Cepeda of Washington, and Velma and Don Quintanilla of Texas; as well as 22 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless amount of friends.
A rosary and visitation will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.