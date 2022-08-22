A funeral service for Joseph “Tommy” Thomas Childers, 90, of Copperas Cove will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Mr. Childers died Aug. 12, 2022, in AdventHealth Hospital after being weakened by COVID-19.
Tommy was born June 12, 1932, in Houston.
During childhood, he lived in farming areas of Rosebud, Bynum and Malone. Later he served in the National Guard Tank Infantry and was honorably discharged in October 1953.
He served in the Air Force as an airman aircraft mechanic, was stationed in Japan, where he performed rescue and supply missions, and was discharged in February 1956. Tommy was then stationed in Honolulu, where he participated in atmospheric tests, flew into hurricanes to send reports to the weather bureau, and was discharged in June 1960.
After the Air Force, he worked a combination of Civil Service jobs, continuing as an aircraft mechanic and a Peace Officer in Houston, Copperas Cove, Ballinger and Gatesville.
Tommy was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church; then he served as Council Member and Elder, mostly at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Copperas Cove. He also assisted with Sunday School and drove the Sunday School bus. He and his wife were charter members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Honolulu.
Tommy is survived by wife, Elvira Grace (Kokel) Childers; son, Joseph Wayne Childers; daughter, Catherine Grace Washburn; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Jeremy, Christine and Charles; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Edgar Childers; four sisters, Frances Griffin, Annie Mae Bleeker, Emma Fobes and Josephine Tisdale.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
