Funeral services for Josephine Wooten, 90, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Agape Church of God in Christ in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Wooten died May 30, 2022, in Harker Heights.
She was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Smithville.
Viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.