Joshua Smith

Funeral services for Joshua Ray Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School. Interment services will follow in the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died July 16, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born Sept. 11, 1999, in Killeen, to Jack Smith Jr. and Larissa Smith.
Joshua attended Copperas Cove High School, where he played varsity football, graduating with the Class of 2018. He would have graduated in the fall of 2022 from Texas State University in San Marcos.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, looking for fossils and spending time with family and friends. Joshua will be remembered for his charismatic and opinionated personality and his ability to make friends.
Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Edna Smith; and his aunt and uncle, Karen Smith and Mike Smith.
He is survived by his father, Jack Smith Jr., of Copperas Cove; mother, Larissa Smith, of Copperas Cove; twin brother, Matthew Boyd Smith, of Copperas Cove; maternal grandparents, Donlie and Linda McMullin of Copperas Cove; aunts and uncles, Jerry and Michelle McMullin, David and Cindy Smith, Thomas Smith, John and Kristine Holmen, Allen and Peggy Smith, and Mark Smith, all of Copperas Cove; and numerous cousins, extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Joshua.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
