Journi Brew

Funeral services for Journi Jewelsinity Brew, 5, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen. A private family interment will be held on Sunday.
Journi died Aug. 14, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born May 29, 2015, in Austin.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Dinsmore
Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Dinsmore, 74, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Dinsmore died Aug. 16, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
She was born Feb. 18, 1946.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
