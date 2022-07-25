A private funeral Mass and interment for Joy Velasco Leonardo, 78, of Lampasas will take place on Wednesday.
Mrs. Leonardo died July 20, 2022, at her home in Lampasas. She was born on March 31,1944, in Angeles City, Philippines.
Joy grew up in Santiago Isabella, Philippines, where she graduated from La Salette High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated with a degree in nursing from De Ocompo Memorial School of Nursing in 1965.
While on nursing rotation at North General Hospital in Manila, Joy met a young medical intern named Pablo Leonardo. They exchanged their vows in September 1967 and remained happily married for 54 years. They built a young life together in Metro-Manila before moving to the United States in 1974.
Following the family’s move from Staten Island, New York, to Lampasas in 1982, Joy stepped away from nursing and helped Pablo establish and maintain a fulfilling medical practice over the next 38 years.
Joy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was devout to her faith. A hurdler in her youth, she enjoyed quilting and traveling. She was an avid reader, a talented writer, and a highly gifted linguist. Above all, she was “Mom” and “Lola” and was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and pets.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Alberto and Bernie Bender Velasco; and brother Francis Velasco.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Pablo Leonardo; children, Guia (Scott Kuhn), Paul and Joyce (Brian Storey); grandchildren, Kirsten Joy, Charlotte, Luke, Ellyse and John Paul; step-grandchildren McKenzie and Ethan; and canine grandchildren Lulu, Soju and Bobby. She also leaves behind her siblings and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Library Foundation of Lampasas, The American Heart Association at www.heart.org or The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
A rosary will be held at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Sneed Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge or arrangements.
