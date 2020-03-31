A celebration of life service for Joyce Ann Gordon, 71, of Killeen are pending. A final viewing will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 2006 N. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 60, in Killeen.
Ms. Gordon died March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 20, 1948, in Prince Anne County, Virginia Beach, Va.
Affordable Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of local arrangements.
