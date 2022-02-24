Funeral services for Joyce Cosper Carroll, 90, of Temple will be held at 10 a.m Saturday, at Crossroads Church in Belton with Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Carroll died Feb. 23, 2022.
She was born May 9, 1931, in Killeen, to Giles Buel and Imogene (Mullins) Cosper.
She married Earnest Carroll, June 22, 1947, in Killeen. Mrs. Carroll graduated from King’s Daughters Nursing School and worked as a nurse at Scott and White Hospital in Temple for many years. She was a longtime member of Crossroads Church in Belton. She served on the building committee and helped raise funds for the church’s marquee sign.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Carroll, in 2013; one son, Billy Ray Carroll in 2019; and one great-grandchild, Jason Riley Carroll, in 1997.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Carroll and wife Carol of Temple, Mark Carroll and wife Tressia of Belton; two daughters Teresa Schwartz of Temple and Cathy Carroll of Argyle; one daughter-in-law, Mary Carroll of Temple; three brothers, Wayne Cosper of Killeen, Don Cosper of Killeen and Phil Cosper of Austin; one sister, Gloria Mann of Killeen; 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossroads Church, P. O. Box 1596, Belton, Texas 76513.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. this evening at Dossman Funeral Home.
