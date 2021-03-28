JOYCE LANELL (REAVES) WILLIAMS
Joyce Williams (82) of Killeen died March 18, 2021. Funeral services will be held on March 30th at 10am at Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen. Burial immediately following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held on March 29th from 4-6pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Joyce was born and raised in Killeen and a member of Lifeway Fellowship. She worked at Killeen High School for over 30 years; enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with family. She is survived by David K. Williams her husband of 63 years; 3 children Cheryl Edmiston, Sandy Coach, Jeff Williams; 8 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Leonard and Callie Reaves; brother Scott and sister Ruth Chappell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeway Fellowship Building Fund for storm damage 4001 E Elms Rd, Killeen 76542.
