Funeral services for Joyce Lynn Manning, 94, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Manning died Nov. 1, 2022 in Highland Haven.
Joyce was born in Plain View Community to Arthur Carl and Elisabeth Mueller on May 24, 1928. She enjoyed a large and loving family who regularly worshiped God.
Her teen years were full of challenges, especially after the death of her father in 1944. Upon graduation from Gatesville High School, she enrolled in the nursing program at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. Joyce completed her clinicals at the Gatesville Memorial Hospital and Bradford Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where she received her RN.
While in Dallas, she met Curtis Manning who was attending SMU, after having also grown up in Coryell County. They were married in Waco in 1949. Together they raised four children, Jay, Pam, Kim, and Jeff.
Joyce often encouraged, “Whatsoever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might.” She liked to stay busy in good endeavors. She continued working as a registered nurse in Waco and Beaumont while Curtis was employed there.
In 1950, Joyce and Curtis decided to settle in Copperas Cove. This was the beginning of a life-long adventure involving various businesses such as a motel, restaurant, automotive service center, land development, building, and residential rental management. Joyce had her part in all of them even while overseeing the raising of the children.
In the early 1970s, Joyce obtained a real estate broker’s license and began selling real estate. She successfully pursued this until her retirement.
At the age of 10, Joyce accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and began an eternal relationship with Him. Her reliance on Him affected how she dealt with life. Her Godly advice provided direction and security to her children. She also encouraged her children to read the Bible and to trust the Lord.
Joyce was involved in organized service at both First and Eastside Baptist Churches. She visited many who were homebound, often taking food and other things to lighten their load, and was also a member of the hospitality committee for many years.
She most enjoyed teaching the Bible to children. She encouraged many young lives and in reflection on I Corinthians 15 she often proclaimed, “I delivered to you that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.”
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; father, Arthur; mother, Elisabeth; brother, Arthur Earl; sisters, Ana Mae, Dorothy, Josephine, Emma, Betty, Nancy, and Judy; and son-in-law, Pat Rox.
She is survived by her sister, Sophie Lacy of Dallas; four children, Jay (Joan) Manning of Copperas Cove, Pam Rox of Citrus Springs, Florida, Kim (Sam) Weber of Highland Haven, Jeff (Christal) Manning, of Leander. As well as ten grandchildren, Aimee Coleman, Jason Manning, Josh Rox, Matthew Sparks, Jonathan Manning, Nathan Sparks, Daniel Sparks, Will Rox, Julie Reneau, Jaede Manning; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
