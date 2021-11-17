Funeral services for Juan Angeles, 74, of Nolanville will be held at noon Saturday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Angeles died Nov. 12, 2021, in Temple. He was born on Nov. 24, 1946, in Mexico.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, which in charge of arrangements.
