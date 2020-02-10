Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Juan Estrada, 92, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Chapel in Killeen with Weldon Hicks officiating.
Mr. Estrada died Feb. 9, 2020, in Temple.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto, Texas.
Mr. Estrada was born on June 7, 1927, in Bryan, Brazos County, Texas, to Bernardino Estrada and Magdelena Arensas.
He was a graduate of Santa Barbara High School, Santa Barbara, California, Class of 1950. He obtained an Associate of Arts degree from Central Texas College in 1974 and Bachelor of Science degree from American Technological University-Killeen in 1977.
He returned from Vietnam on Feb. 1, 1967, and settled in Killeen.
Mr. Estrada retired from the military after 23 years of service at Fort Hood on July 1, 1968, with the rank of master sergeant.
His awards and decorations include the World War II Victory Medal, the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the China Service Medal, two Bronze Stars for service in Korea and Vietnam, two Army Commendations Medals, five awards of the Army Good Conduct Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, the Korean Service Medal with two battle stars, the Vietnam Service Medal with two battle stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the Korean and united States Presidential Unit Citations, Korean War Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign with 1960 Device and the Gallantry Cross with palm unit Citation.
Upon his retirement, he worked briefly for the Killeen Postal Service and later entered the real estate brokerage field until his demise.
Mr. Estrada was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the Trimmer Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include wife Connie Torres Estrada of Killeen; her children, Norma Denham, Nannette Preston (Don); daughter in-law Mary Torres; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; his daughters, Karen (David) Pittman of Flower Mound, Karla Deibert (William) of Highland Village; sons, John Kenneth Estrada of Georgetown, Joseph Estrada (Theresa) of Houston, grandsons, Kenneth John Estrada (Casey) of Midland; granddaughter, Mollie Morgan Estrada of Georgetown; Daniel James Estrada of Killeen; and great-granddaughters, Ava Marie and Olivia Kensey Estrada of Midland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Daisy May Young Estrada; a son, James Keith Estrada; and a brother, Bernardo Estrada.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
