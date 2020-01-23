A funeral Mass for Juan Flores Ochoa, 69, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Ochoa died Jan. 21, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Hereford.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
