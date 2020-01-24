Funeral Mass for Juan Flores Ochoa, 69, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Ochoa was born Aug. 2, 1950, in Hereford, to the late Amadeo and Paula Flores Ochoa, and was raised in Beeville.
He attended A.C. Jones High School and was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. He served in the 2nd Armored Division and was stationed at Fort Hood, Germany and Fort Leonardwood, Missouri.
While in the Army, he obtained his GED and then later for the state of Texas.
He married Rosemary Hernandez on Dec. 18, 1971, first at the justice of the peace, and then at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a member for over 48 years.
Juan worked for the City of Killeen for 31 years, retiring as a supervisor for the sanitation department.
Juan loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed barbecuing, fishing, shopping at Walmart, and watching wrestling.
He also enjoyed traveling with his family, especially to Disney World in Florida, San Antonio, his hometown of Beeville, and seeing Notre Dame while spending time with his family in Indiana.
Juan will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Juan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Rosemary Ochoa; son, Juan and his wife, Petra; daughters, Ermelinda and Carol and her husband, John; 11 grandchildren; brother, Hector Ochoa; and sister, Alma Medina.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m., at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
