Funeral services for Juana O. Bobadilla (“Tilita”), 88, of Temple, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial service will follow at noon at Temple Garden of Memories.
Ms. Bobadilla died Aug. 31, 2021.
She was born Dec. 23, 1932, to Miguel Duarte and Amelia Montiel in LaCeiba, in Honduras.
