Juanita Coleman

Funeral services for Juanita Fayrene “Sis” Johnson Coleman, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel, 1615 S. Fort Hood Road, Killeen. Interment will be at Killeen City Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing will be expected and enforced.
Mrs. Coleman died March 25, 2020, in Weatherford.
She was born Aug. 11, 1924, to Donnie Marie Dalton Johnson and Ben Clark Johnson Sr. in Mineral Wells.
She married Virgil Arley Coleman in Mineral Wells on March 12, 1943, and they were married for 49 years until his passing. The Lord blessed them with one son, John Arley Coleman.
Sis was a homemaker and wonderful, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen.
She had a passion for volunteering and was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations throughout her life. In recent years, she was an active volunteer at the Killeen Senior Citizen Center.
She always enjoyed traveling, and in recent years she enjoyed many trips with the senior center members.
She also enjoyed time with the senior center Meet & Eat groups.
For many years, until recently, she was an active member of and enjoyed dancing with the Killeen Kickers Square Dance group.
More importantly, she loved her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Her entire life revolved around loving and caring for her family.
Survivors include her son, John Arley Coleman and wife Brenda Lynn (Mann) Coleman of Weatherford; two grandchildren, David Haynes Coleman of Fort Worth and Faith Arley Coleman of College Station; nephew, Ben Clark Johnson II of Las Vegas, Nevada; niece, Donnie Faye Johnson of San Leandro, California; nieces-in-law, Toni Johnson of California and Lynn Johnson of Arizona; second nieces, Kelly Johnson Ransdell and husband, Jeff of Santa Barbara, California, Kimberly Johnson of San Diego and Karen Johnson Durler and husband, Jeff, of Temecula, California; second nephew, Jeff Johnson and wife, Shelly, of California.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Donnie Marie and Ben Clark Johnson Sr.; husband, Virgil Arley Coleman; brother, Ben Clark Johnson Jr. and nephew, Phillip Clark Johnson.
Due to COVID-19 limitations and restrictions, the following arrangements have been made and are subject to change in response to COVID-19 compliance:
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Current COVID-19 restrictions limits visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter, and 6-foot social distancing will be expected and enforced.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of six people will be allowed to attend the service, including the immediate family and the officiating pastor.
Due to this limitation, Sis’ grandson David has set up a Zoom video/live broadcast for those family members and friends who will be unable to attend.
For first time Zoom users, please download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app to your smartphone from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
After downloading please use the meeting ID: 730-881-740 or use the following link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/730881740 to join the broadcast virtual waiting room up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the 2 p.m. memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests in memoriam donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
