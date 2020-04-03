Juanita Coleman

Funeral services for the immediate family of Juanita “Sis” Coleman, 95, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment that is open to the public will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman died March 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1924.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
