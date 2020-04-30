Juanita Johnson

Funeral services for Juanita Hord Johnson, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mrs. Johnson died April 28, 2020, peacefully at her home.
She was born July 24, 1935, as Juanita Earline Bollier in Hamilton.
She grew up on a farm near Whiteway and the Evergreen Community in Hamilton County.
She graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1952, where she was also a manager for the girls’ basketball team.
Juanita married Robert Hord in 1952. After marriage they lived in Copperas Cove and Gatesville until they moved to a ranch near Pidcoke and built a house there.
Juanita worked in procurement at Fort Hood until her retirement in 1988. Since Robert also had a job at Fort Hood, evenings and weekends were filled with work on the ranch, where they raised beef cattle and Angora goats.
In 1971, Juanita and Robert traded the ranch for apartments in Copperas Cove, where they moved and established Hord Rentals, continuing to purchase and build other rental units, until his death in 1989.
Juanita also served on the Copperas Cove City Council for a time.
In 1991 Juanita married Elvin “John” Johnson of Killeen.
They lived in Copperas Cove and continued to develop rental properties, with some time for travel, until several illnesses began to impose limits on their activity.
Juanita was a lifelong Christian and participated actively in various church communities, including Pidcoke Baptist Church, Eastside Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, and First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Survivors include her second husband, Elvin Johnson, of Copperas Cove; a sister, Dorothy Weaver of Gatesville; two sons and their wives, Bill and Maritza Hord of Houston, and Steve and Lonna Hord of Montgomery; and four grandchildren, Jennifer, Ashley, Stephanie and Michael.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
