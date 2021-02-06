Juanita Mingst

A visitation and viewing for Juanita E. Mingst, 102, of Belton, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. A light lunch with family will be held prior to the visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at her son Fred’s house.
Mrs. Mingst died Feb. 1, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 20, 1918, to William D. and Itha M. (Tarter) Erskine in Stranger. But she was no stranger to anyone she met. She had a heart of gold and made everyone feel at home and at peace. She truly will be missed by so many that knew and loved her.
When she was young, her family moved to Marlin, where she was raised and attended school. She was a farmer’s daughter and picked cotton “with the best of them,” her brother would say.
After completing two years of business school, she began working at Camp Huling and then Fort Hood in the Civilian Personnel Office.
During this time, she met her love, Fred Mingst. They were married shortly after on Dec. 11, 1946. They moved to Killeen after their first child was born.
Juanita became the deputy civilian personnel officer and mentored several employees in her field all while raising her three children and then being the greatest grandmother her grandchildren and great-grandchildren could ever have hoped for.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Killeen, a member of the NARF association, and was an active member of the Women’s Bowling League and the Golf Association of Killeen.
She was highly respected and will never truly know all the lives she touched along the way.
She had energy and love and could fill a room with her laughter. She was a gentle soul and a caregiver and she left a very lasting impression on her family and countless others.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, William and Itha Erskine; her husband, Fred Mingst; brothers, William P. Erskine, Frank Erskine, and Travis Erskine; son-in-law, Mike Berry; and beloved grandchild, Robert Matthew Mingst.
Surviors include her children, Lynne Berry, Fred Mingst and wife, Shirley, and Frank Mingst and wife, Rita; grandchildren, Randy Berry and wife, Stacy, Michael Mingst and wife, Daynette, Michele Gilmore and husband, Scott, Theresa McNutt, Donna Gray and husband, Gary, and Franklin Mingst II; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Cope, J.D. Berry, Krista Berry, Gage Mingst, Lakyn Mingst, Brooke Gilmore, Travis Gilmore, Robert Martinez, Jesse Martinez, Ashley Trevino, and Briana Gray.
