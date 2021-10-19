Funeral services for Juanita P. Reyna, 95, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. today at Harper Talasek Funeral Home.
Ms. Reyna died on Oct. 13, 2021. She was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Rio Hondo, Texas to Vicenta and Alejandro Perez. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a great-great grandmother. While she had so many roles and had an impact on all her family, her true loves were her children; they were her life.
During her early years, she followed her family as a migrant worker, going wherever crops needed harvesting. This may have been where she developed a passion for gardening as evidenced by her garden and plants; she could never have enough.
As a teenager, she saw a picture of Jose Reyna and said, “This is who I am going to marry.” Marry they did on Feb. 21, 1941. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before he was called home.
During their life together, their love welcomed seven daughters and two sons.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents Vicenta and Alejandro, her husband, Jose Reyna, two daughters, Elida Cruz and Helen Hagmann, three sisters, Paulita and Elizabeth Perez and Maria Soto, two brothers, Jose and Ignacio, four grandchildren, Sylvia Cruz, Steven Cruz, Felicia Lenore Perez, and Erik Botello.
She leaves behind sons, Hector Reyna and his wife, Ninfa, Jose Reyna and his wife, Bertha, daughters, Alicia Reyna, Aurora R. Granados and her husband, Carlos, Dr. Ernestina Reyna Ortiz and her husband, Damaso Jose, San Juanita Elia Reyna, and her husband, Gilberto Garcia, and Raquel Reyna and her partner, Edward Guerrero, and her brothers Jesse and Alejandro Perez.
She and her husband had 27 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 43 great-great grandchildren. Everyone was blessed by her as her love for God was strong, and everyone depended on her prayers. While we miss her Earthly body, we know she is dancing in heaven with our Lord in a beautiful purple dress, her family said.
Visitation was held Tuesday night at the funeral home.
