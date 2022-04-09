Memorial services for Juanita Verastegui, 53, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A graveside service will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Verastegui died March 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 17, 1968.
Juanita is survived by her children, Neale Proveaux and wife Nicole, and Alexandra Proveaux and husband Damian Conway; her mother, Martina Verastegui; her brothers, Raul Verastegui and Eduardo Verastegui; her sisters, Maria Delores Vargas Verastegui, Maria Guadalupe Verastegui, Elodia Verastegui, and Leonor Verastegui; and three grandchildren, Avery Proveaux, Elijah Conway and Wesley Conway.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
