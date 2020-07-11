A graveside service and burial for Judah Benjamin Marcotte, an infant, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville officiated by Pastor Scott
Hoxworth.
Judah died June 30, 2020. He was born June 11, 2020.
He was only 19 days old and had an enlarged heart. Judah loved to be held by his mommy and daddy. His big sister Eden lovingly took care of and played with him any chance she got. Even though he is deeply missed, his parents know that God surely has a plan for Judah, and they take comfort in knowing that one day they will see him again.
Survivors include his parents Robert and Krystal Marcotte; sister, Eden Marcotte; paternal grandparents, Richard and Laura Marcotte; maternal grandparents, Gary and Dora Smiley; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and great grandparents.
