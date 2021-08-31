A memorial service for Judith Esther White, 80, of Temple, was held on Aug. 23 at her home after a private burial at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mrs. White died Aug. 23, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 27, 1940, to Paul H. Burket and Dorotha Clark Burket in Alva, Oklahoma.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple was in charge of arrangements.
