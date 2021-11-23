Judith L. Gilbert

Funeral Services for Mrs. Judith “Judy” Mays Langseth Gilbert, 76, of Temple will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Mrs. Gilbert died Nov. 20, 2021, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1945, in Blanco, Texas, to John and Mary Mays. Eventually her family moved to Killeen with her three younger siblings. After graduating from Killeen High School, Judy attended Business College in Austin, where she gained many unique and esteemed skills and long-lasting friends.
Married to her then-husband, David, for seven years, Judy devoted her life to being an amazing mother to her two beautiful boys, Troy & Mark, and her love for them was never failing.
While raising her boys, Judy dedicated 20 years to the Killeen Independent School District, serving students in various capacities. She retired from KISD in 2000. Students and faculty remember Judy as being sweet-natured, caring and giving in any situation.
Judy met the love of her life, James Scott Gilbert, in 1995, and they were married for 26 years.
She was known for her kind heart and for having a smile that lit up her whole face. Judy made an impact on everyone who met her because of how special she made them feel. Family meant everything to her and she was happiest when she was surrounded by all of them, laughing or playing a good game of cards back in the day.
Judy devoted her life to Christ and she loved attending First Baptist Church in Belton. Judy will be missed by those who knew her most and loved her sparkling personality. Her grandchildren, especially, will miss calling her “Brannie” and getting the best hugs from her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Gilbert; son Mark Langseth (Amanda); step-daughter Sunny Wren (Pat); sisters Carol Hoover (Bob), Pamela Toomer (Lew) and James (Jim) Mays (Jennifer); grandsons Clayton & Landon Langseth; granddaughters Jasmine & Jade Wren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and loved ones.
She is preceded in death by, her son Troy David, and her parents, Mary & John Mays.
Mrs. Gilbert will be buried at Killeen City Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the ceremony. Cawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the Arrangements.
