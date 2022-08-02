Memorial service with Eastern Star Rites for Judy Cay Sprague, 77, of Killeen will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Sprauge died July 27, 2022. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born to Caywood Strout and Sara Strout on Sept. 1, 1944, in Concord New Hampshire.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She married her high school sweetheart Ronald F. Sprague on Nov. 17, 1962. Judy accomplished much in her life, with her husband’s 27-year military career and 13 years with TDCJ. Judy was a long-time member of Killeen OES Chapter 490, as well as Copperas Cove OES Chapter 1070.
She loved her family and always provided a loving home. Judy would be best described as having “grit,” as everything she tackled in life, she put forth her full effort to see it through.
After raising her three children, she decided that she always wanted to go to college, so she enrolled in Central Texas College (CTC) and ended up receiving her Associates with Honors. In her spare time, she would do needle point, photography, stamping-up, puzzles, and shopping at her favorite store,HomeGoods.
Some will say you are lucky to find your one true love in life, Judy was fortunate to find love twice. Several years after Ronald F. Sprague Sr.’s death in 2003, Judy was fortunate to find love for the second time with the Texas born, fighting Aggie, Don Sutton.
Anybody who knows both Judy and Don will realize that they are polar opposites, which was quite humorous from the side lines to observe. The one thing they did have in common was the love of travel throughout the State of Texas.
Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald F. Sprague Sr. in 2003 and her parents.
She is survived by her children; Laura Jacks of Copperas Cove, Ronald Jr. of Harker Heights, and Kathy Sprague of Harker Heights; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Carroll Strout of Addison, Maine; her sister, Ruberta Plummer of Harrington, Maine; and numerous nieces, nephews, and fur babies.
