Services for Billie “Judy” Lisenbe, 76, of Killeen, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Lisenbe died in her home, Nov. 27, 2020, in Killeen.
She was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Killeen.
She started her career at Mid-Texas Telephone, which became Centel, and she retired from Sprint with 34 years of service. She loved spending time with her family and always put others first. She was loved by many.
Mrs. Lisenbe was preceded in death by her husband, John Lisenbe; her parents, James Smith and Varnell Bridgeman; sister Beverly Hinkle; and grand-daughter Deanna Buster.
Survivors include her son, Dewayne Lisenbe and wife, Maryann; daughter, Cynthia Lisenbe; brother, Kenneth Smith; sisters, Sandy Whitaker and Brenda Garces; her granddaughters, Jennifer Griffith, Amanda Alston and Michelle Porter; 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
