A celebration of life for Judy Marie Duerre, 68, of Killeen will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Frisch Park, 3640 Cunningham Road in Killeen.
Mrs. Duerre died on May 10, 2023. She was born on Jan. 15, 1955, to Laudie and Lillian Pavlish in Dickinson, N.D.
Judy attended Trinity High School and graduated in the class of 1973. She later went on to obtain an associate degree in accounting from Dickinson State University.
Judy then began her career in retail, working for K-Mart as a point of sales team member until 1991 when she joined Geico as an insurance agent until she retired in 2014. Judy married Paul Duerre on Nov. 23, 1979, and had one child, Paul John (PJ).
She will always be remembered for her cherished teddies collection and her love for reading books and the Bible.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Pavlish, father, Laudie Pavlish, stepfather, Val Hoerner, father-in-law, Donald Duerre, mother, Lillian Hoerner, and mother-in-law, Jacquelyn Duerre.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, son, PJ, daughter-in-law, Kristie, and three grandchildren, Aaron, Hailee, and Preston. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Marilyn) Pavlish, sister, Charlotte (Victor) Barnes, and step siblings Patrick (Jan) Hoerner, Rita (Bert) Kersh, Carol Holley, Ruth (Wes) Wessner, Gene (Mary) Hoerner, Renee (Brian) Benesh, and James (Tammi) Hoerner and sister-in-law Renee (John) Lindemann.
In lieu of flowers, the Duerre family asks that you make a memorial donation in Judy’s name to any local cancer foundation of your choosing.
The family would also like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospital personnel for their care, compassion, and support for Judy and the family in her final days.
