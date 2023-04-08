Judy Michelsen

Graveside services for Judy Olden Michelsen, 79, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Michelsen died April 5, 2023, at her home.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graveside services for Judy Olden Michelsen, 79, of Harker Heights, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Michelsen died April 5, 2023, at her home.
She was born July 11, 1943, in Brunswick, Maryland, to Edward Ashby Olden and Hallie Etta Penwell.
Judy fought a brave fight against cancer for over three years and let the disease know that it had met a tenacious opponent. It was a bittersweet day, but there is no more pain and suffering, only peace and comfort.
Judy’s father passed when she was an infant but the Lord blessed her with a wonderful stepfather, Lee Leslie Friend.
She married her husband, Steinar Michelsen, in Maryland on Nov. 18, 1961. Steinar was a Cobra pilot in the U.S. Army, which brought the family to Texas in 1971, and this became their home.
Judy was very active in her families’ lives: she was a member of the Harker Heights Auxiliary Police Officers Wives, president of the Harker Heights Elementary PTA for numerous years, and troop leader for her son’s Boy Scout pack. She volunteered on Fort Hood at the thrift shop and was instrumental in the move and renovation to the two-story location in the late ’70s.
In addition, she served on the Harker Heights Planning and Zoning Commission for many years. She was a member and officer in both the Harker Heights VFW Ladies Aux and DAV Ladies Aux.
Judy worked for KISD for over 30 years with all but the last few as the principal’s secretary at Killeen High School. Her last few years were as coordinator’s secretary at Killeen Alternative Center.
Mrs. Michelsen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Olden, Hallie Friend, and Lee Friend; her husband, Steinar Michelsen; her son, William Steinar Michelsen; and sister Patsy Brewer.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara Bodkin (Shawn), of Harker Heights; sister, Linda Beeler, of Maryland; granddaughter Ashley York (Matt), of Nolanville; grandson Brett Bodkin, of Harker Heights; the apple of her eye, her great-grandson Riley Scott York of Nolanville; her sister-in-law Linda Jeanette Michelsen and co-conspirator/friend Julie Roberts, both of Harker Heights; five nephews; four nieces; two great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.