Services for Judy Lee Phillips Tompkins, 69, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Tompkins died April 3, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Seagraves, to Weldon Phillips and Celia Lee Jones.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.