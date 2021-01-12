Funeral services for Judy Elaine Williams will be held at 11 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
There was a visitation on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home, and there will be an additional visitation today from 10 to 11 a.m.
Ms. Williams died Dec. 23, 2020.
Judy Elaine Williams was born on July 14, 1948, in Corpus Christi to Robert Miller and Fannie Jo Strother. She worked hard and was a valued employee on Fort Hood for 32 years before retiring in 2004. She loved hobbies such as crocheting, cross stitch, and hanging out with her sister Katie.
Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her son, David Witkowicz; mother, Fannie Jo Strother; uncle and aunt, Rev. Clive and Gregg and Mildred, and her grandmother, Rosa Miller.
Survivors include her daughter, Danielle Flores, of Killeen; grandchildren, John Flores and Jordyen Flores-Charles; her parents, Rev. Robert Miller and Barbra; sister, Katie Padgett; brothers, Robert Miller, David Berry, and Randy Berry, and several nieces and nephews.
She was very passionate about “ALL” Coca-Cola, Elvis Pressley, and Betty-Boop, and the Dallas Cowboys!!
She loved the Lord and her family. She would do anything for her family. She was a sweet soul who was loved by everyone, and will definitely be missed by all whom she came in contact with.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
